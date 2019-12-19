× American offering nonstop flights from Oklahoma City to Miami

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re dreaming of escaping the cold temperatures, American Airlines announced a new direct flight from Oklahoma City.

On Thursday, officials with American Airlines announced a new nonstop service from Oklahoma City to Miami International Airport.

“This new service undoubtedly raises the level of service and options for our travelers,” says Mark Kranenburg, Airports Director. “We truly appreciate American’s commitment to Oklahoma City.”

Officials say this gives Oklahomans an easier path to Latin America or the Caribbean.

The new service will operate daily with the Embraer 175 aircraft. It has 12 first-class seats and 64 main cabin seats.

Other cities served nonstop by American from Will Rogers World Airport include Dallas/Ft. Worth, Chicago, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Ronald Reagan Washington National.