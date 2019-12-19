Blanchard PD: OSBI determines officer-involved shooting justified

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Blanchard Police Department says that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney for District 21 have determined the December 4 officer-involved shooting was justified.

Officials say it all started around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 when dispatchers received a 911 call from a neighbor about a domestic disturbance in the downtown Blanchard area.

After speaking with a woman who lived at the home, officers heard a gunshot from inside the residence. When an officer went into the yard, investigators say 56-year-old Robert Rains came to the door with a rifle in his hand.

Officials say Raines was shot once and was taken to a local hospital.

The District Attorney's Office has ruled that the shooting was justified and that no further action in relation to Officer Steve Wallis is necessary.

"It is always unfortunate when an Officer has to use deadly force against another person, but in this incident, it revealed that the training and experience of Officer Steve Wallis contributed to his surviving the assault on him, and it is my hopes that the perpetrator will soon be brought to justice," said Blanchard Police Chief Stacey White.