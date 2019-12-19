Deadly shooting near Russian intelligence HQ in Moscow, state media reports

Oklahoma City Police search for suspect connected to mall shooting

MOSCOW, Russia (CNN) — At least one person has been killed after a gunman opened fire near the headquarters of Russia’s main intelligence agency in Moscow, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Russian police officers walk along a street next to the FSB security service’s office in Moscow on December 19, 2019. – Russia’s FSB security service said it has “neutralised” a gunman who opened fire in central Moscow on December 19 and confirmed an unspecified number of casualties, in a statement carried by Russian news agencies. “An unknown individual opened fire near building number 12 on Bolshaya Lubyanka street, there are casualties. The identity of the criminal is being established. The criminal has been neutralised,” agencies quoted the FSB as saying, without giving further details. (Photo by Vasily MAXIMOV / AFP) (Photo by VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP via Getty Images)

At least five people were injured in the shooting near the Federal Security Service (FSB) building on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health. Two FSB officers suffered severe injuries, the Ministry of Health said. One FSB officer was shot dead, RIA said, citing an FSB representative.

Social media footage from the scene captured the sounds of gunshots and screams as people fled the area.

Russian state TV channel Rossiya 24 said that the perpetrator had been “neutralized.” Traffic in the area was blocked in the wake of the incident, according to the Center for Traffic Management (DPC).

A police cordon remained in place after the shooting and emergency vehicles and cars were parked outside the FSB’s headquarters.

The FSB, which Russian President Vladimir Putin used to head, is the successor agency to the former Soviet Union’s KGB.

At the time of the shooting, Putin was giving a welcome speech at a concert nearby in honor of Russia’s security service workers’ day. Putin has been briefed on the incident, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the state-run news agency Tass.

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee a criminal investigation into the incident has been opened, spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

Gun laws in Russia are strict and mass shootings are a rare occurrence. While citizens can acquire firearms for hunting or sport, they are required to undergo a thorough background check in order to obtain a license.

