Entire OKC Thunder team at Penn Square Mall during shooting; update on their evacuation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The entire Oklahoma City Thunder squad was at Penn Square Mall when a shooting occurred inside a store, causing a frenzy of fear and panic among patrons.

News Four sports anchor Dylan Buckingham joined the 10 p.m. news broadcast to provide insight into why the Thunder stars were at the mall, as well as information about their evacuation after the shooting occurred.

"It was supposed to be a quiet and relaxing afternoon for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it quickly turned to fear," Buckingham said.

The Thunder were hosting a private event at the mall's movie theater, watching a movie. Security personnel was notified about the shooting, and quickly evacuated the team from the theater, according to Buckingham.

Thunder center Steven Adams, assistant Dave Bliss, Nerlens Noel and Dennis Schroder were all seen leaving the mall.

Thunder officials told Buckingham that the team was never in any danger.

"Everyone is safe and sound," Buckingham said.

Steven Adams was pictured holding an R2-D2 figure during the evacuation.

"I am told that the team was not screening the new Star Wars film," Buckingham said.

Thunder officials wouldn't say what movie they were watching.

Police said the shooting occurred at a shoe store inside the mall. Two men got into a fight, and one of the men shot the other.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The victim's mother spoke with News 4 and identified him as Gerron Cobb.

The suspect fled the store. He was described by police as a husky black male wearing no shirt with a visible tattoo on his left shoulder. He had on gray sweatpants and exposed red underwear. He only had one shoe on when he was last seen.

If you have any information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts, please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000.