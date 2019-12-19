Give blood and get a free OKC Thunder game ticket

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You can get a free ticket to an Oklahoma City Thunder game if you “Thunder Up” and donate blood.

The Oklahoma City Thunder Holiday Blood Drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at State Fair Park – Oklahoma Expo Hall, 3213 Wichita Walk in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI).

Blood donors will receive a voucher for a free Thunder ticked to a select home gate at Chesapeake Energy Arena!

“Donors can show their Thunder pride, by rolling up a sleeve and sharing the priceless gift of blood during the holiday season. Blood donations are especially needed during the holidays, since so many people are busy, yet the need for blood remains constant for patients across Oklahoma,” said the OBI.

Blood donors will also receive a free “OKC Thunder Blood Donor” shirt, which is featured below.