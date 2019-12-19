I’ll be Home for Christmas: Soldiers from Ft. Sill travel home for the holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emotions were running high Thursday morning at Will Rogers World Airport as 377 soldiers headed home for the holidays.

“I’m excited, and I’m a little nervous, to be honest,” said Private Brentyn Williams.

Most of them, trainees from Ft. Sill in Lawton.

“Some of them have been in training for a few months. Some of them have been in training for a few weeks, just giving them a little bit of time to go home for the holidays,” said Cpt. Ethan Fritz.

Williams enlisted right after high school.

He’s been in training for over three months now and says this is his first time to be away from home.

“My family, I know, is going to love how I’ve changed, how I’ve grown up, joined the military just like my stepdad,” said Williams.

He says his stepdad isn’t the only member of his family who has served as motivation for him.

“To see my mom, she has definitely inspired me a lot to do everything. My girlfriend as well!” said Williams.

Training can be grueling.

Each day brings new physical and mental challenges.

“It really means a lot to the troops, to the soldiers right now. Letting them decompress a little bit since they’re under so much stress,” said Cpt. Fritz.

Some aren’t flying too far, but others are flying across the world like one soldier who’s traveling to Germany.

Captain Ethan Fritz says he was deployed last Christmas.

“It’s difficult being away from your real family, but at the same time you’ve got a second family along with you over there,” he said.

The soldiers have to pay out of pocket for their flights, but a travel agent with Ft. Sill works to get them the best deals possible.

“I’m gonna do as much as I can before I have to come back here, and finish my training,” said Williams.

They should be all home for 10-15 days.