× Man injured in shooting at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was injured when someone started shooting through his apartment door.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to a reported shooting at an apartment near Meridian Ave. and Northwest Expressway.

Investigators say a man was shot in the arm when a bullet went through his door. Fortunately, his injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

So far, no arrests have been made.