Man injured in shooting at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex

Posted 7:48 am, December 19, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was injured when someone started shooting through his apartment door.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to a reported shooting at an apartment near Meridian Ave. and Northwest Expressway.

Investigators say a man was shot in the arm when a bullet went through his door. Fortunately, his injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.