Man injured in shooting at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was injured when someone started shooting through his apartment door.
Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to a reported shooting at an apartment near Meridian Ave. and Northwest Expressway.
Investigators say a man was shot in the arm when a bullet went through his door. Fortunately, his injuries are not life-threatening.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
So far, no arrests have been made.
