Norman police on the lookout for impaired drivers this holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There will be a larger police presence to bust impaired drivers in Norman this holiday season.

The Norman Police Department is increasing its impaired driving enforcement through New Year’s Day across the city, pledging to make a “concentrated effort to identify and address impaired drivers and unsafe driving behaviors,” according to a Norman Police Department news release.

“The holidays are a time of celebration, full of excitement and endless festivities. Oftentimes, these celebrations bring higher numbers of impaired drivers to the roads, endangering those drivers and others,” the news release states.

Nine people died in vehicle crashes across Oklahoma during last year’s Christmas and New Year’s holidays, according to the news release.

“Four of those individuals were killed in collisions with an impaired driver. These fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired by any substance — drugs or alcohol — is illegal behavior,” the news release states.

Norman police urge community members to designate a sober driver, use a ride-sharing service, use public transportation or phone a sober friend or family member if they plan to drink alcohol to celebrate the holidays.

“Remember, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

If you see an impaired driver on the road, you can report that driver to Norman police by dialing (405) 321-1444.