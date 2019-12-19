× OK County sees its first death of the flu season

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported today Oklahoma County’s first flu death of the 2019-2020 flu season.

Officials say the death occurred in a patient 65 years of age and older.

Statewide this season, 6 people have died from the flu and 213 have been hospitalized.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) encourages the public to get their flu vaccine.

“The best protection against the flu is going to be the flu vaccine. The second most important preventive action to stop the spread of germs is handwashing,” said Eddie Withers, Epidemiologist at OCCHD.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine each season. It typically takes about two weeks to build up immunity once one receives the flu shot. It is especially important for people who are at high risk of developing serious flu complications. Getting vaccinated is the first and most important step in protecting your family, and yourself against this potentially serious disease.

OCCHD is continuing to provide flu vaccines at no out-of-pocket costs. The high-dose vaccine is also available for those over the age of 65.

OCCHD clinic hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Fridays, the vaccine will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon.

OCCHD clinic locations are the following:

• Gary Cox Partner Building & Health Clinic │ 2700 N.E. 63rd St., OKC, OK

• West Health Clinic │ 4330 N.W. 10th St., OKC, OK

• Southern Oaks Health Clinic │ 6728 S. Hudson Ave., OKC, OK

In addition to getting your flu shot, OCCHD reminds you to follow these preventive actions every day to stop the spread of germs.

These include:

• Washing your hands often with soap and warm water, especially after coughing or sneezing.

• If unable to wash your hands, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

• Covering your mouth and nose with a disposable tissue when sneezing or coughing. If you are without a tissue, cough into your sleeve, not your hands.

• Staying home if you’re sick with a fever and a cough. Remain home until 24 hours after your fever goes away, without the use of fever-reducing medications. Avoid work, public places, and group events during this time.