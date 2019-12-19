OKC traffic area named one of nation’s top holiday accident hotspots

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City traffic area has been rated as one of the least safe in the nation for holiday travelers.

Go Safe Labs in San Francisco, Calif. released a top 10 list of city traffic hotspots across the nation that are the least safe for holiday travelers.

Northwest Expressway at Rockwell Avenue near the airport and mall in Oklahoma City came in 10th on the list with a combined 13 accidents in Decembers between 2016 and 2018.

Atlanta topped the list with 52 accidents at the Downtown Connector between 2016 and 2018.

Other Top 10 holiday-accident hotspots are located in cities such as Miami, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, and Seattle.

