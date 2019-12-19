OKCPD search for suspect following shooting inside Penn Square Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City police officers are continuing their search for a suspect who shot a man inside the Penn Square Mall, Thursday afternoon.

Officials were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. Thursday after reports of shots fired inside.

#UPDATE: The mall will remain closed for the rest of the night. Anyone who has belongings left inside can return here to pick them up at 8 a.m. The suspect is still at large. @kfor pic.twitter.com/cvwcG4DZas — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) December 19, 2019

According to police, people were arguing inside a shoe store, possibly a Foot Locker, when one man pulled out a gun and shot another in the chest.

We’re now getting a look inside the mall as paramedics rushed the one shooting victim out. He is now in critical condition. ⬇️⤵️ @kfor https://t.co/ndmCUBPgka — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) December 19, 2019

The suspect is described as a husky black male wearing no shirt with a visible tattoo on his left shoulder. He had on gray sweatpants and exposed red underwear. He only had one shoe on when he was last seen.

The victim is currently in critical condition.

Officials are still working to clear the mall of the suspect and evacuate citizens inside.

The mall will be closed for the remainder of the evening. If you left things inside the mall, you can retrieve them tomorrow. Mall officials will secure those items in a secure location for the evening. Call the mall at 405-841-2696 to arrange a time to pick up your items.

If you were a witness to the shooting @PennSquareMall and left without speaking with officers, please call our non-emergency line to report 405-231-2121. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) December 19, 2019

The entire Oklahoma City Thunder team was at the Mall for a private movie screening. All members of the team were safely evacuated.

The #Thunder were at Penn Square Mall when shots rang out. I’ve checked with the organization. They tell me the team was at the mall for a private screening of a movie. When security was made aware of what was happening, they were escorted out quickly and everyone is ok. — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) December 19, 2019

Steven Adams of #okcthunder seen exiting the mall after a shooting at Penn Square Mall. 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/MFtWUfnCae — amber meinke (@Xanders_momm) December 19, 2019

OKC Police have begun clearing the mall. People who are not witness to shooting are clear to leave. Penn Square Mall is closed. Avoid area. Some huddled in storage areas after shots fired after reported fight at a shoe store. @kfor #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/UaszAwAv0j — Marc Dillard (@F5Video) December 19, 2019

We are hearing this happened in the upstairs food court. One woman reporting that her boyfriend has been shot. Police setting up a perimeter. We have multiple crews on the way @kfor — Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) December 19, 2019

Gov. Kevin Stitt released the following statement on Twitter about the shooting: