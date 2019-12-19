OKCPD search for suspect following shooting inside Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City police officers are continuing their search for a suspect who shot a man inside the Penn Square Mall, Thursday afternoon.
Officials were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. Thursday after reports of shots fired inside.
According to police, people were arguing inside a shoe store, possibly a Foot Locker, when one man pulled out a gun and shot another in the chest.
The suspect is described as a husky black male wearing no shirt with a visible tattoo on his left shoulder. He had on gray sweatpants and exposed red underwear. He only had one shoe on when he was last seen.
The victim is currently in critical condition.
Officials are still working to clear the mall of the suspect and evacuate citizens inside.
The mall will be closed for the remainder of the evening. If you left things inside the mall, you can retrieve them tomorrow. Mall officials will secure those items in a secure location for the evening. Call the mall at 405-841-2696 to arrange a time to pick up your items.
The entire Oklahoma City Thunder team was at the Mall for a private movie screening. All members of the team were safely evacuated.
Gov. Kevin Stitt released the following statement on Twitter about the shooting: