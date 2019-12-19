Oklahoma City Thunder wows with 3-pointers, 3-piece suits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The focus was on three-point shots and three-piece suits at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Wednesday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were turning heads before the game as they walked into the arena in new suits.

The looks were courtesy of Chris Paul, who brought in a personal tailor to outfit all of the players with custom suits.

Each player was sized up for a custom-fitted suit and showed them off before Wednesday night’s game with the Grizzlies.

Even Steven Adams, who never wears a suit was dressed up. He told reporters that he hasn’t worn a suit since 2016 when Russell Westbrook was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.