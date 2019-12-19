Oklahoma family devastated after thieves steal classic car days after owner’s passing

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) – An Oklahoma family says not only are they mourning the loss of a loved one, but they are also searching for a classic car that has been in their family for more than half a century.

On Thursday, Lisa Montgomery learned that her father had passed away.

Just as the family was starting to make arrangements, Montgomery says the family received another piece of devastating news.

“Then on Saturday afternoon, you get a call saying, ‘Did you come get the car? Because it’s gone,'” Montgomery said.

The white 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle has been in her family since her grandfather purchased it new in April of 1966. After her grandfather passed away in the 1990s, the car was given to her mom.

After her passing, it remained in the family’s care until thieves seized on the opportunity to take it while no one was looking.

“It’s very important to our family because it’s one of the only things that we have left from that side of the family,” Montgomery told KXII.

Surveillance video captured a truck hauling the Chevelle from the property. Authorities ultimately arrested the driver, Colen Arnold, but the car was nowhere to be found.

“I’m sure it’s worth a lot more than what I thought. But to us, it’s priceless because it’s not for sale,” Montgomery said.