Oklahoma horses to take center stage at Tournament of Roses Parade

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – As families are celebrating the New Year, a few Oklahoma horses will be on one of the biggest stages on New Year’s Day.

Express Ranches has been asked to provide its giant Percherons and a sleigh for the cast of the Broadway musical ‘Frozen’ as a part of this year’s Tournament of Roses Parade.

In addition to the sleigh, an Express Coach with eight Clydesdales will also be a part of the parade. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will be in the ornately designed Express Coach.

“Hundreds of equestrian groups apply every year to be included in the parade’s elite line up of equestrian units, but only and a handful are selected,” said Josh Minshull, general manager of Express horse operations in Yukon. “We couldn’t be more honored and thrilled to be invited to bring two entries for this year’s parade.”

The Percherons and their vintage sleigh will be in the parade, and will also be featured in the Rose Parade’s first-ever halftime show.

“The Percherons and Clydesdales are beautiful, stately and enormous in size,” said Express Ranches Owner Bob Funk. “The horses appear in parades and competitions year-round, serving as ambassadors from the great state of Oklahoma. The Tournament of Roses Parade is so grand and so special, we are enormously proud and grateful to be part of it.”