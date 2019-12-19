× Police investigate after kid injured in apartment shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot through an apartment glass door, hitting a juvenile in the arm.

It happened just after midnight on Thursday at an apartment complex near Ann Arbor and NW Expressway.

When officers arrived on scene, they noticed there were shell casings on the ground just behind one of the apartments and there was glass covering the ground where someone had shot through a glass door.

According to the police report, there were also bullet holes in the wall across the living room from the door.

Police learned two residents, a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old, had been laying on the couch in front of the window that was shot out.

According to the report, one of the juveniles had a gunshot wound on their upper arm.

Right now, police have no suspect information and no arrests have been made.