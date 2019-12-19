Police investigating after two killed in Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Lawton are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed two lives.

Around 8 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of S.W. Lee Blvd.

Investigators arrived and found the bodies of a man and woman. Officials say both of the victims had been shot to death.

So far, authorities are not releasing if anyone has been arrested in connection to the crime.

