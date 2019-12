YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Yukon are searching for a woman accused of shoplifting from a grocery store and then using her child to cover up the stolen goods.

Officials with the Yukon Police Department say a woman shoplifted from Walmart and then used her child to conceal the items.

The child’s face has been blurred to protect their identity.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Yukon Police Department at (405) 350-5520.