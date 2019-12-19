Oklahoma City Police search for suspect connected to mall shooting

Shooting causes panic to erupt at Penn Square Mall; video obtained of fight that led to shooting

Posted 10:27 pm, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04PM, December 19, 2019
Data pix.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - People inside the Penn Square Mall went into a panic Thursday afternoon after shots rang out in a store.

Mall-goers were told to take cover and remain calm.

A fight inside a metro Foot Locker sparked gunfire at Penn Square Mall, shaking holidays shoppers to the core.

“Then I heard 'BOOM BOOM,'" one shopper said. "I know what gunshots sound like.”

“The gunshots were like one of them and then three or four after that," another shopper said.

Police say it started when a group began arguing. The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot a young man in the chest before taking off.

Friends and family confirmed to News 4 the victim is Gerron Cobb seen in cell phone video.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

“Everybody started running," a shopper said. "They were crying."

The mall was in lockdown as police searched for the gunman. Police and the SWAT Team swarmed with rifles, a wave of innocent mall-goers ducking for cover.

“We didn’t even know the people. We started running and looking for, yeah, safety," a shopper said.

Stephanie Stewart huddled next to her boyfriend in the back of Sephora.

“It’s scary," a shopper said. "You never expect this to happen.”

Investigators sifted through stores to give the all clear.

Hours later, customers were finally escorted to their cars.

“I just can’t imagine going and doing that to somebody or even threaten someone like that," an employee said. "It's evil."

While several shoppers were told to leave, some had to stay behind for hours to give witness statements.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.