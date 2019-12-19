Oklahoma City Police search for suspect connected to mall shooting

Tulsa officials issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old boy

Posted 11:36 pm, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:38PM, December 19, 2019

Oklahoma City (KFOR) – Officials in Tulsa have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old boy.

Treyson Buchanan is a black boy who was last seen wearing a coat with green pants and brown shoes near the 2600 block of E 88th St. S in Tulsa.

Treyson is believed to have been taken by Terrel Buchanan, who was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

Authorities say Terrel is armed with a knife and has made threats to harm Treyson.

Officials believe he could be headed to Broken Arrow.

If you see Treyson or Terrel, call 911 immediately.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.