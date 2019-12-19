× Tulsa officials issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old boy

Oklahoma City (KFOR) – Officials in Tulsa have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old boy.

Treyson Buchanan is a black boy who was last seen wearing a coat with green pants and brown shoes near the 2600 block of E 88th St. S in Tulsa.

Treyson is believed to have been taken by Terrel Buchanan, who was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

Authorities say Terrel is armed with a knife and has made threats to harm Treyson.

Officials believe he could be headed to Broken Arrow.

If you see Treyson or Terrel, call 911 immediately.