Alert OKC resident snuffs out neighbor’s fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City resident detected a fire at a neighbor’s apartment and extinguished it before it could grow.

Oklahoma City firefighters were called to an apartment complex int he 6100 block of North May Avenue at approximately 9:34 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived they found brown smoke coming from a downstairs apartment, according to Benny A. Fulkerson, Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Firefighters learned that the fire had already been snuffed out thanks to a person who lives at the complex.

“A neighbor had noticed smoke coming from this apartment and banged on the door to wake a sleeping occupant who was inside. The neighbor then brought the fire under control with a fire extinguisher,” Fulkerson said in a news release.

The apartment’s smoke alarm did not activate because of a dead battery.

“OKCFD installed a new, long-life smoke alarm in the apartment before departing the scene,” Fulkerson said.

The fire was accidental and determined to be electrical in nature, according to Fulkerson.

Combined structure and content damage is estimated to be $1,000.

No one was injured.