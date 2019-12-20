Boyfriend of missing Oklahoma teenager arrested for her murder

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The boyfriend of a missing Oklahoma teenager has now been arrested on a first-degree murder complaint.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say 17-year-old Faith Lindsey was reported missing on Nov. 4 by family members.

Faith’s sister, Justice, told News 4 that Faith had been living with her boyfriend in Pauls Valley and working at the local Sonic.

“[He] texted me Monday night saying that he can’t find her, she’s missing, freaking out,” Justice said.

After receiving his texts, Justice told News 4 that she got then got strange text messages from her sister’s phone. She says the messages claimed that she was with a person who wouldn’t take her home and that she couldn’t get a ride.

“She was misspelling a lot of things that night,” Justice said. “And Faith, she has very good punctuation and spelling, and that just wasn’t her.”

In addition to the texts, Justice says she was receiving phone calls from Faith’s phone.

“She kept trying to call me a lot, but hang up as soon as I answered,” Justice said.

Earlier this month, authorities arrested Faith's boyfriend after he allegedly lied about some of the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Even though she wasn't reported missing until November, Tanner Washington allegedly told an acquaintance that Faith disappeared because she'd been shot at the end of October.

"He reported that he had received a text message that she had been shot," said Seminole County Undersheriff Matt Haley.

According to court documents, Washington told deputies he dropped Faith off at a work on a Sunday, but she wasn't there when he returned a couple of hours later.

However, employees say she didn't show up at all.

When authorities interviewed Washington, they say his stories started to change.

"The more we spoke with him, the more his story began to fall apart as far as what had happened," Haley said.

Finally, deputies say Washington admitted to making up the story about receiving a message about Faith being shot.

Washington was charged in November with false reporting of a crime and obstruction of an officer.

Now, authorities say they believe he played a bigger role in her disappearance than he initially admitted.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they developed probable cause that Washington was responsible for Faith's murder.

As a result, Washington was arrested at a convenience store by the Del City Police Department on a complaint of first-degree murder.

The investigation is open and ongoing as crews continue to search for her body.

If you have any information about the case, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.