Boyfriend of missing Pauls Valley teen arrested for her murder

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - The boyfriend of a missing Pauls Valley teen has been arrested for her murder.

Seventeen-year-old Faith Lindsey disappeared at the end of October. Twenty-four-year-old Tanner Washington was arrested at a 7-11 in Del City Thursday night. He's being held at the Oklahoma County Jail without bond.

"We had probable cause to arrest him for first-degree murder. The DA agreed and a judge signed off on that warrant, so he is currently in custody facing those charges," Brook Arbeitman with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

Faith's sister, Justice Lindsey, spoke with News 4 right after she disappeared.

"It just doesn't make sense. This isn't like Faith at all," she said.

She said Washington texted her to tell her Faith was missing, and then she got strange texts and calls from her sister's phone.

"She was misspelling a lot of things that night, and Faith, she has very good punctuation and spelling, and that just wasn't her," she said.

According to court documents, Washington told investigators he dropped Faith off at work at Sonic in Pauls Valley, but employees say she never showed up.

He also told investigators he'd heard Faith had been shot, but later admitted he made that story up.

"The more we spoke with him, the more his story began to fall apart as far as what had happened," Seminole County Undersheriff Matt Haley said earlier this month.

Washington tried to resist arrest when he was found last night.

"He did not comply with law enforcement orders, and he did receive a minor injury while he was being taken into custody," Arbeitman said.

It's still not clear where Lindsey's body is or how she was killed.

"This is just a tragic case, 17-year old was missing and presumed dead. And for her family and her friends and her loved ones, we just really want to locate her for them," Arbeitman said.

OSBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the location of Lindsey's body.