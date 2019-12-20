× BREAKING: OU Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell to Miss Peach Bowl

Starting Oklahoma Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell will miss the Peach Bowl against LSU. Turner-Yell reportedly broke his collarbone. The Football Brainiacs first reported the injury and it was later confirmed by SoonerScoop.com as well as The Athletic.

Former John Marshall Star Justin Broiles will start in his place. Turner-Yell has played the second most snaps on Oklahoma’s defense this season.

The Sophomore has 75 tackles this season (60 solo), three pass deflections and one forced fumble.