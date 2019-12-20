Fight outside Ponca City bar leaves one dead, one in jail, more possibly charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - After a man died following a fight outside a bar, the man who allegedly hit him was arrested, and police are considering charges against those who allegedly walked away and left him paralyzed in the parking lot.

Brian Haley was arrested for first-degree manslaughter and failure to render aid.

It happened Friday night around 11 p.m.

Cody Gregory was leaving work when he saw Gary Schauer lying alone outside of The Fox, a Ponca City bar.

“I was shook up, didn't know what to do,” Gregory said. “He was laying on his back like spread eagle, kind of, and his head was propped up on a truck bumper.”

Schaur wasn’t moving.

“He said he got in a fight and he got paralyzed from it,” Gregory said.

Schaur could hardly even speak when officers arrived.

“He didn`t move from that position up until the time the paramedics arrived,” said Ponca City Police Capt. Randy Tyner.

In the following days, Schauer died from his injuries.

Tyner said officers watched surveillance footage of the parking lot and saw Schauer walk out of the bar with Brian Haley and a few other people.

“They were arguing inside the bar and stepped outside to fight,” Tyner said.

Haley allegedly hit Schauer, who then hit his head on a truck and fell to the ground, immobile.

“So the persons involved in the incident who witnessed it as well as the person we arrested after the occurrence just left the scene and left him lying there,” Tyner said.

Haley was arrested Wednesday after questioning. Now police said they’re considering possible charges against the others who also allegedly left Schauer in the parking lot.

“A set of circumstances just lined up where now we've got one guy deceased and another one in jail,” Tyner said. “It's tragic on both ends.”