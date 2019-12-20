× Five-story multifamily project coming to Classen Curve

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An international real estate firm announced that it will soon be working on a project in a popular district in Oklahoma City.

Hines, the international real estate firm, announced it will partner with Humphreys Capital to develop The Residences at Classen Curve in the Nichols Hills submarket of Oklahoma City.

The Residences at Classen Curve will be a five-story multifamily project with 325 for-rent units.

Officials say the project will be adjacent to Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s within a high-end retail center. They say The Residences at Classen Curve will be the only Class A community in Oklahoma City with walkability to a grocery store, and it will also be walkable to over 15 restaurants and multiple fitness concepts.

“We are privileged to be partnering with Humphreys Capital and are excited to continue the successful relationship in our second joint venture together,” said Hines Managing Director David Bach. “Hines is also proud to continue expanding our footprint in Oklahoma City, after the successful developments of Devon Energy Center and Bank of Oklahoma Park Plaza.”

Units will be roughly 900-square-feet in size and the project will feature resort-style amenities like a private fitness center, private courtyards, pool, club room, dog run, lounge, and bicycle storage.

“We are very pleased to once again work with Hines, a world-class developer with whom we have built a great relationship,” said Todd Glass, Senior Managing Director of Investments at Humphreys Capital. “It is particularly gratifying to collaborate on an exciting project in our own backyard, on a unique infill site that will help meet Oklahoma City’s growing housing needs.”

Construction is slated to begin next year and should be ready for residents by late 2021.