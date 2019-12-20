Moore mother says daughter “poked” with knife at elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) - A metro mother is outraged after her fifth-grade child was poked by a knife while at school.

The mother said the incident happened in a classroom at Kelly Elementary School. She said her daughter walked by a backpack, and that’s when she was poked by a knife.

“She said she looked at the backpack and she saw the knife was hanging out of a hole,” said mom Amanda Lane.

The girl was grazed by a knife, poking out of a backpack that another student brought to school.

“Found out that it was a steak knife. It was found on the playground by a parent. So, the kid had hid it. They told me they had video of that,” Lane said.

Lane said the school didn't reach out to her.

“I contacted them. I wish they would have called me immediately because I would have taken her to the doctor even sooner,” Lane said.

She said the knife did break the skin on her daughter's arm. She got a tetanus shot just in case. But now the mother also wonders if the student responsible was punished.

Moore Public Schools confirmed the incident, saying:

“When the classroom teacher was made aware (this Monday) about what occurred last week, she immediately involved administration and an investigation began. Students are not permitted to bring knives to school and we will continue to follow district policy regarding disciplinary action."

“It puts me at fear of my child being in school. I have three of them that go to that school and just knowing that that kid got a chance to walk around with this, and dispose of it, puts me at a fear that anything else could have happened,” Lane said.

The school said they can’t reveal what actions were taken against the student, but that the investigation has been completed.