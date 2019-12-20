Multi-million dollar renovation transforms old popular hotel to new glory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Finishing touches are going on the new Embassy Suites on Northwest Expressway.

You may remember what it looked like when it was built in the early 1980s – it was a Marriott and was considered the hotel for events.

As with anything, it aged, and Champion Hotels bought it in 2017.

Since then, it's undergone more than $20 million in renovations.

“Modern, sleek, efficient,” General Manager Patrick Whyatt said.

While the number of hotel rooms decreased, the size of each room is much bigger with two rooms.

Downstairs, there's a 10,000 square foot meeting space that can hold up to 800 people.

For those who've been here before, it's going to look a lot different.

“They'll walk in the same front doors. Everything after that has changed though,” Robert Lewter, Director of Operations with Champion Hotels said.

"Free parking, free WIFI that you're not going to get downtown."

The owner is considered the largest independent hotel owner in the United States.

In fact, the new embassy suites is the fifth hotel on Northwest Expressway.

“It's very centrally located for this area of town, and it's not that far from the airport, and they have the space to accommodate the first 238 people to a convention,” Lewter said.

More than a dozen events are already booked, and they plan on only getting busier.

"This hotel was very successful for many many years because of it's name and its location. It's still going to have a great name, and it still has the same location,” Lewter said.

Embassy Suites will open on Monday at 5 p.m.