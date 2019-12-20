× Oklahoma state senator files ‘Teacher Retention Act’ to give bonuses to qualified teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A lawmaker is trying to draw more teachers to Oklahoma, and keep the ones already in the Sooner State.

Sen. Rob Standridge has filed Senate Bill 1127, also known as the ‘Teacher Retention Act of 2020.’

“This is for our best and brightest educators who truly go above and beyond what’s required of them,” Standridge said. “My legislation will reward those teachers and hopefully increase retention.”

If approved, certain teachers would receive annual bonuses of $1,500 starting next July. If more revenue is available, those bonuses could increase.

In order to get a bonus, teachers would have to be nationally board-certified and teach full-time in public school.

They must also have a district rating of superior, be appointed as a mentor teacher, and have a raise recommendation from a superintendent or principal.

“In the 2018 session, I was proud to support legislation giving Oklahoma teachers a historic pay hike and voted for another salary increase in the 2019 session,” Standridge said. “SB 1127 gives us a way to reward excellence with bonuses in recognition of those educators who have gone the extra distance on behalf of Oklahoma’s children.”