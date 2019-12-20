× UPDATE: Midwest City shooting victim dead, suspect on the loose

Update: The person who was shot in an area near Midwest City, Friday afternoon, has died, according to Midwest City police.

Midwest City police said a person was shot during an argument in a parking lot.

The suspect fired shots, took off on foot and then got into a car and fled.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The suspect is on the loose. Descriptions of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle have not yet been provided.

Original Story

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City police are investigating a shooting at an auto parts store.

Police Chief Brandon Clabes confirmed that one person was shot, but he did not have further details to provide.

Midwest City community members reached out to News 4 and alerted us to the shooting, which they say occurred at an auto parts store off NE 23rd Street.

One woman who lives near the business told News 4 that a man was shot and that he was being placed in an ambulance.

Stay with News 4 as this story develops.