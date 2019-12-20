× OSBI offering $10,000 reward for information on cold case murder

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information about a cold case murder in Longtown.

State officials say his mother found 30-year-old Nathan David Scoggins shot to death inside his mother’s home on Feb. 26, 2016.

Authorities say the home was located in the Piney Creek/ Snug Harbor area in the Longtown community.

Officials say the investigation has been open and ongoing since February of 2016.

Based on the investigation, agents say they believe multiple people were involved in Scoggins’ murder. At least one person of interest is from Haskell County, authorities say.

If you have any information that could help solve the case, please call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.