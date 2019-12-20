OSU Associate Head Coach Kasey Dunn Headed to UNLV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's coaching staff is losing one of their longest and most successful assistants. Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Kasey Dunn is headed to UNLV to become the Offensive Coordinator for the Rebels.

Dunn's prominent pupils include two time Biletnikoff winner's Justin Blackmon and James Washington as well as Biletnikoff finalist Tylan Wallace.

Dunn will spearhead new head coach Marcus Arroyo's offense. Arroyo was in Stillwater for one season as OSU's Running Back's coach. The Oklahoman reports that Dunn will stay with OSU through the Texas Bowl which will kick on December 27th.

But that might not be all. FootballScoop and SI's Pokes Report reports that Defensive Line Coach Joe Bob Clements has been in talks to join UNLV's staff as well as a Defensive Coordinator.

Clements has been on staff at OSU since 2013 and some of his prominent pupils include Calvin Barnett, Vincent Taylor and Emmanuel Ogbah.