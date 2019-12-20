Penn Square Mall resumes normal operations but employees still on edge

OKLAHOMA CITY – Amber Rey keeps replaying the moments in her mind.

“It was very, very chaotic yesterday,” she said. She and other mall-goers scrambled to safety on Thursday as an altercation at Penn Square Mall turned into a shooting.

“It was something like out of a movie; very, very scary,” she said.

Oklahoma City police investigators say the shooting occurred inside the mall’s Foot Locker store.

“He yelled, ‘Shots fired,’ and I thought it was a joke at first until the makeup girl started coming over, and said, ‘We gotta get upstairs. We gotta go!’ I grabbed my stuff and we booked it upstairs behind that locked door,” said Rey, who works at JCPenney.

Police arrested the alleged gunman 24-year-old Elizha Sanders, who turned himself in Friday morning.

After some sort of fight, police say Sanders shot another man, 22-year-old Gerron Cobb, in the chest.

Sanders left the mall, and a massive manhunt began.

“When they couldn’t find the guy, that was the scariest part. Walking around the mall knowing that they couldn’t find the guy,” said Rey.

Even with increased security Friday, Rey says she was still anxious walking back into work.

“I haven’t been back inside yet. I’m a little shaken up, but I’m OK,” she said.

Penn Square Mall sent News 4 this statement:

“At Penn Square Mall, we are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for our shoppers, retailers and employees. We have a highly skilled and experienced security team and a number of proactive security measures in place, both seen and unseen, including maintaining continuous security patrols and working with local law enforcement to ensure appropriate security measures are being taken to help provide and maintain a safe environment at our property.”

At last check, Cobb is in critical condition.