Police asking residents for help finding gunman involved in deadly home invasion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help finding an alleged murderer.

“All of a sudden I just heard three ‘boom boom booms’ going on,” said nearby resident Lauren Widmar.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a disturbance near N.W. 192nd and Pennsylvania Ave.

“I came back home and there were CSI units, and they had police blocking off with tape, and everything like that,” said nearby resident Annie Gooch.

Investigators say two armed suspects kicked in the door and attempted to rob the residents.

“I heard 'boom boom boom!' Not sure if it was the door being kicked in, or if it was the discharge of a weapon,” said neighbor Jeff Widmar.

At some point during the home invasion, authorities say the homeowner was shot. Sadly, the homeowner, who was identified as 25-year-old Rudolph James, died from his injuries.

At this point, no arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

Authorities are now asking anyone who lives near the area of N.W. 192nd and Pennsylvania Ave. to check their security cameras.

They're hoping those cameras caught clues related to the home invasion.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.