Police: Deadly shooting being investigated as murder-suicide

Posted 11:30 am, December 20, 2019, by

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Lawton say they are now investigating a deadly shooting that claimed two lives as a murder-suicide.

Around 8 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of S.W. Lee Blvd.

Investigators arrived and realized that a man and a woman had been shot to death.

Now, officials say they are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

The female victim has been identified as Donna Bonds, but no other information is being released at this time.

