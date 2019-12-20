× Police: Suspect in Penn Square Mall shooting arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -Less than 24 hours after a shooting at a busy mall in Oklahoma City, authorities say the alleged gunman has been taken into custody.

On Thursday afternoon, a gunman opened fire inside Penn Square Mall as hundreds of shoppers were trying to buy last-minute Christmas gifts for loved ones.

“The gunshots were like one of them and then three or four after that,” one shopper said.

Police say it all started with a fight inside the Foot Locker store. At that point, the alleged suspect pulled out a gun and shot a man, who family members identified as Gerron Cobb.

After hearing the gunshots, chaos erupted across the mall as shoppers ran toward the exits or found places to take cover.

“Everybody started running,” a shopper said. “They were crying.”

Within minutes, police officers and SWAT team members swarmed the mall, searching for the alleged suspect.

However, investigators determined the man had already left the area.

Cobb was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Early Friday morninng, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department told News 4 the alleged shooter had been taken into custody.

Through an investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect and started searching for him. At the same time, authorities tell News 4 the alleged shooter's father talked him into turning himself over to the police.

At this point, his identity has not been released.