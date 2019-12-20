Update: Missing elderly Sulphur man found

Update: The Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old Joe Sledd of Sulphur, Okla., has been cancelled.

Original Story

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued by the Sulphur Police Department for a missing elderly man who has dementia and is believed to be in imminent danger.

Joe Sledd, 81, went missing from Sooner Foods, 900 W. Broadway, in Sulphur at approximately 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, according to the Silver Alert.

Sledd has early onset dementia and is considered to be in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the Silver Alert states.

Sledd is described as a white male with flattop hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve shirt, and was last seen driving a white 2003 Chevy bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number BJF089.

Please contact authorities if you see Sledd or know of his whereabouts.