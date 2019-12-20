× Suspect accused in Penn Square Mall shooting turns self in to police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)— The man accused of shooting a man inside Penn Square Mall on Thursday afternoon has now been identified and arrested after turning himself in to police early Friday morning.

According to officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department, just before 4 p.m. Thursday, officers were notified of a shooting at the Foot Locker store inside of Penn Square Mall.

Witnesses reported the victim, 22-year-old Gerron Cobb, and the suspect, 24-old-year Elizha Sanders, became engaged in an argument and a physical altercation.

During the fight, Sanders allegedly pulled a gun out and shot Cobb before fleeing the scene.

When officers arrived, they located Cobb, who was transported to a local hospital by EMSA in critical condition.

Officers then searched the mall for Sanders while shoppers and employees were evacuated and the entire property was put on lockdown.

After viewing surveillance footage, it was determined that Sanders fled through an exit on the south side of the building, according to police.

According to police, members of the OCPD Gang Unit and Criminal Intelligence Unit along with U.S. Marshalls were able to contact Sanders. He decided to turn himself in and met officers at the Warren Theatre in Moore just after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon.