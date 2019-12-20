Two-way traffic now open on Britton Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – It's an early Christmas gift for business owners in the Village.

Britton Road officially opened for two-way traffic as of Friday afternoon.

The improvement project shut down a lane of traffic for the last 11 months.

Weather delays, unexpected utility issues and contractor scheduling problems caused headaches for neighbors, drivers and business owners across the village.

City Councilman Adam Graham called it a Village victory.

“The business owners behind us and the citizens who live on Britton Road much deserve this to be done. It's been a hard couple months for all them,” Graham said.

But before you get too excited, Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials remind drivers to be vigilant and expect a few more traffic changes coming soon.

An ODOT spokesperson told News 4 that this coming Monday, a small section of Britton Road will be narrowed to finish driveway pours.

It should be reopened by the end of the day. And for the next few weeks drivers can expect lane shifts to accommodate any last-minute touch-ups.