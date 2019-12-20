× Variety Care Hires Two

Oklahoma City, OK – Variety Care is pleased to announce the hiring of two medical providers. New providers will work at various clinics in the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Area for the state’s largest Federally Qualified Health Center.

Nikki Chawla, MD, is a skilled and experienced pediatrician with 40 years of experience. Dr. Chawla is knowledgeable in all aspects of children’s health including behavioral disorders. She is looking forward to building lasting relationships with her pediatric patients at Variety Care’s North Portland clinic.

“I am passionate about practicing medicine,” Chawla said. “I love working in pediatrics and enjoy interacting with and helping kids.”

Melanie Hutchinson, DO, attended Oklahoma State University where she received her Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology. Hutchinson completed her medical school training at Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. She has received several awards and accolades during her professional career and spent several years using her medical expertise to volunteer in underserved communities. Her desire to provide health care to all those in need ultimately led her to Variety Care. Hutchinson practices family medicine at Variety Care Straka Terrace.

“I believe in Variety Care’s mission,” she said. “I have a strong desire to assist Oklahomans in overcoming challenges impeding their access to quality medical care.”

For more information on Variety Care, please visit varietycare.org. To schedule an appointment, please call (405) 632-6688.

About Variety Care, Inc.

Variety Care, Inc. is Oklahoma’s largest community health center with thirteen health care facilities in central and western Oklahoma. In 2018, we provided comprehensive and coordinated medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and social services to 124,733 individuals through 304,893 encounters. A United Way partner agency, Variety Care serves patients with insurance and without insurance and strives to make health care affordable and accessible for all patients. The Variety Care Foundation provides philanthropic support and community awareness for Variety Care and its efforts.