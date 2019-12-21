× Bristow woman dies in Creek County crash

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Bristow, Okla., woman died from injuries she suffered in a crash, Friday.

Reagan Ballard, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Highway 66, just east of 257th West Avenue, approximately three miles west of Kellyville, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Ballard was driving her 2014 Ford Focus east on Highway 66 when at approximately 11:36 a.m., for unknown reason, her vehicle went left of center and hit a 1993 Peterbilt 379 tractor trailer head-on, according to the news release.

The driver of the tractor trailer was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he is being treated for internal injuries.