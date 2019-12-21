Boswell woman dies from injuries inflicted during crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Boswell, Okla., woman died at a hospital from injuries she suffered in a crash just outside of Soper, Okla.

Breanna Carlisle, 22, died at Choctaw Memorial Hospital in Hugo, Okla., Friday night following a crash that occurred at approximately 10:14 p.m., according to an Oklahoma Highway patrol news release.

Carlisle was driving a white 2005 Chevy pickup west on U.S. Highway 70 when she was struck by an eastbound 2011 Dodge pickup that crossed the center line, according to the news release.

A 27-year-old male passenger of Carlisle’s was taken to Choctaw Memorial as well. He is being treated for arm and leg injuries.

The driver of the Dodge pickup, a Boswell man, refused treatment at the scene.

The only person wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred was Carlisle’s passenger, the news release states.