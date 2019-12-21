Coalition fights new school calendar requirements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - One group is pushing back to a keep a four-day school week as the state school board is proposing new rules.

The Oklahoma 4-Day School Coalition claims the new required amount of hours for education simply isn't attainable for districts with four-day school weeks.

A recent law change made it so school districts have a minimum required school year of 165 days or at least 1,080 hours of learning.

"The reality is no district can realistically and feasibly do this do their families," Missy Berry, a Granite Elementary teacher, said.

The Coalition says only 12 percent of school districts statewide could even pass the new standard.

"Senate Bill 441 was put into place with a strong influence from the state Chamber of Commerce, and it's about business, and not about education," Erika Wright with the Noble Public Schools Board of Education said.

Districts will be exempt if they meet the state's requirements in math and English and don't have designated low-performing schools.

Some lawmakers have said four-day school weeks will diminish students' education and hurt the state's reputation.