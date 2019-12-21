Meeker man accused of indecent acts to a child & sexual battery

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Meeker, Okla., man is accused of committing indecent acts to a child and several counts of sexual battery.

Michael Lee Steward, 66, was arrested Thursday by Shawnee Police Department officials, according to arrests.org.

The jail booking information, as it appears on arrests.org, shows that Steward was arrested on suspicion of lewd or indecent proposals/acts to a child, five counts of sexual battery and assault and battery.

KFOR called the Pottawatomie County Jail, but was not able to obtain an official response about Steward being booked into the jail.