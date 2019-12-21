× Myriad Botanical Gardens to celebrate arrival of winter with Starry Starry Night Light Show

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Myriad Botanical Gardens is welcoming winter’s arrival with a special light show.

Myriad is hosting ILLUMINATIONS: Starry Starry Night Light Show from 6-9 p.m. tonight, Saturday, Dec. 21, to celebrate winter solstice.

The event, presented by OG&E in the Crystal Bridge Conservatory, will feature live music from the Christian Pearson Trio, as well as visits from the Hooplahoma and her Cyr Wheel outside the Visitor Lobby, Seabrook the Magnificent and Elf from Project Princess.

Admission is $6 for Myriad members and $8 for nonmembers. Children ages two and under get in for free.

The Crystal Bridge Conservatory is located within Myriad Botanical Gardens at 301 W. Reno Ave.