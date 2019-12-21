OKC bystanders force their way into building to save burning man

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man sleeping too close to a space heater caught on fire, Friday, but he was rescued by bystanders nearby.

Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a building in the 900 block of North Virginia Avenue at approximately 6:39 p.m. Friday.

“One burn victim was standing outside upon our arrival,” Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said in news release.

Firefighters went inside the building, but the fire was already out.

“Crews immediately began patient care,” Fulkerson said. “Two firefighters rode to the hospital with EMSA to assist with patient care.”

The only items found inside the building were scattered trash, a television and a space heater, according to Fulkerson.

“The burn victim who had been staying in this building was using an extension cord from an adjacent structure for electricity. The victim had been sleeping on the floor in a sleeping bag in front of a space heater,” Fulkerson said.

The victim told firefighters that his bedding and clothes caught on fire because he fell asleep too close to the space heater.

Bystanders in the area broke the glass of the building’s front door and extinguished the fire.

“The victim and fire were visible since he was sleeping just inside the glass front doors,” Fulkerson said.

The building was not damaged by the fire, and there was no smoke alarm inside, Fulkerson said.