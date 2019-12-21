Update: Missing elderly Enid man found, Silver Alert cancelled

Update: The Silver Alert for 76-year-old Glory Jerold has been cancelled. He has been found.

Original Story

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered elderly man.

Glory Jerold, 76, was last seen at 12:28 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Pine in Enid.

Jerold has a “proven medical or physical disability” and is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the Silver Alert states.

Jerold could be driving a gray 2003 Chevy truck with an Oklahoma license plate, plate number EXD832.

Please contact authorities if you see Jerold or know of his whereabouts.