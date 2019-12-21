Woman pretended to be undercover officer to extort money, OKC police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police need your help finding a woman who is allegedly pretending to be an undercover police officer.

Oklahoma City police say the woman, seen in the above photos, ordered a man to pay her $200 or face being arrested.

But when the suspect asked to see a badge, the woman ran off with a male accomplice, according to Oklahoma City police.

If you recognize the woman, contact OKC police by calling Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or going to OKCCrimeTips.com (Case #19-0102863)

