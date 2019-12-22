× Feed The Children making sure students are fed during winter break

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although many children are enjoying winter break, others may be wondering where their next meal will be coming from this holiday season.

Many kids aren’t receiving as much food during the break since they are missing out on school lunches.

This weekend, Feed The Children and a number of volunteers stepped in to help ease that burden for more than 400 students and their families.

Each family walked away with a 25-pound box of shelf-stable food like canned vegetables and peanut butter.

“There’s a tremendous need especially in this area in Oklahoma City and you can tell that from the individuals we’ve spoken with and we’ve seen go through the event here. We know it. We realize it and what’s interesting is our corporate headquarters is right here in this community, so we see it. We live it every day,” said Travis Arnold, with Feed The Children.

Families also received a box of personal care products.

Organizers say the families helped at the event were from Mayfield Middle School.

Feed The Children say about 16% of families in the Putnam City Public School District live below the poverty line.