Historic bridge along Route 66 reopens after undergoing repairs

Posted 5:55 pm, December 22, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A historic bridge is back open after it underwent three months of much-needed repairs.

The Lake Overholser Bridge along historic Route 66 was reopened on Friday after it had been closed for the past three months.

Officials say engineers discovered structural damage during a routine inspection in September, which forced them to close the bridge.

The bridge opened to the public in 1925 and served as a critical link for motorists traveling on Route 66.

 

