One rushed to hospital after stabbing in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was rushed to an Oklahoma hospital after he was allegedly attacked at a fast-food restaurant.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were called to fast-food restaurant in Norman following a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim alert but suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and investigators say another victim suffered a minor injury.

One person was taken into custody shortly after the alleged attack.

At this point, the incident remains under investigation. However, officials say the victim and the alleged suspect knew each other.